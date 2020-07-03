reopen nyc

Reopen News: The High Line to reopen to the public in limited capacity on July 16

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- You're going to need a reservation to get on the High Line when it reopens in two weeks.

New York City Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver made the announcement in a video released on Thursday.

Silver says the park will reopen to the public on July 16, but capacity will be limited to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The High Line team has been hard at work to create a system to welcome you safely, with reduced capacity to make social distancing possible," Silver said.

Visitors can secure timed entry reservations starting on Thursday, July 9 at 10 a.m.

The High Line will be open seven days a week, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Visitors will only be able to enter at Gansevoort Street, with all foot traffic heading north. All other staircases will be exit only.

"The park's reopening will be a great moment for New York City, showcasing our resiliency and our commitment to safely welcoming residents, workers, and visitors to parks and open spaces across the five boroughs," Silver said.

All visitors will be encouraged to follow the city's COVID-19 guidelines.

