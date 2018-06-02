TEEN KILLED

High school football star killed in Stamford shooting

(Shutterstock)

STAMFORD, Connecticut --
Police in Connecticut have identified a man who was shot and killed this week.

Stamford Police Capt. Richard Conklin tells The Advocate that 18-year-old Antonio Robinson was killed Thursday around 9 p.m. in the city's West Side section.

Conklin declined to comment on the circumstances around the shooting. Robinson's death is the first homicide in the city in more than a year.

Robinson was a standout football player at Stamford High School.

Lt. Tom Barcello says the department is interviewing witnesses and gathering video.

Mayor David Martin said in a statement Friday the community must help the police department keep the city safe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high school footballstudent diesteen killedStamfordConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TEEN KILLED
Heartbroken brother speaks out about killing of Bronx teen
Bronx bodega where 'Junior' was murdered up for sale
Justice for Junior: Street to be renamed for slain teen
Arrest in case of Brooklyn teen killed 1 day after 16th birthday
Teen killed, 42-year-old man injured in Brooklyn shooting
More teen killed
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News