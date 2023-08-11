Hip Hop legends celebrate 50 years with Central Park concert on 'GMA'

Derick Waller has more on the Hip Hop concert set to air on "GMA" live from Central Park.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The 50th anniversary of Hip Hop celebration kicks off in Central Park Friday morning with a big concert on "Good Morning America."

The artists include three Hip Hop legends, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and Busta Rhymes. All three are natives of New York, where Hip Hop was born.

It was 50 years ago and many people credit DJ Kool Herc and his back-to-school parties in the rec room at the Sedgewick Houses in 1973.

Young Black kids in the South Bronx were experimenting with a new sound that would change American culture forever.

Recently, Eyewitness News spoke with Hip Hop pioneer Krs-One.

"August 11, 1973, I was one of the many kids running up and down the block. We had no idea we was starting Hip Hop," he said. "And I look when I come through and I say, 'Man look how far we've actually come over a 50-year period.' 50 years of Hip Hop proves that you can do anything with your mind."

Some of the artists featured on "GMA" are also going to be in the Bronx Friday night for a huge concert at Yankee Stadium.

Watch our half-hour special 'The Bronx and Beyond: 50 years of Hip Hop' airing on Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 11, followed by a one-hour extended look on Channel 7 at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 13. Both editions will be made available to stream on-demand at ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

