Tour group shares Hip Hop's rich history in New York City with global fans

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Hip Hop is of global interest and one tour group company is making sure that people from anywhere can learn about its rich history in New York City.

"I grew up in Nigeria, back in the beginning of the '80s," said Allen Mogenson, a Danish tourist. "I was kind of the first music genres that I was introduced to."

"We're big Hip Hop fans so we wanted to be here for the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop," said Justine Belair, a Canadian tourist.

The fans are celebrating Hip Hop in East Harlem with Hush Tours.

"We take them to places that they would definitely consider off the beaten path," said Debra Harris, the founder of Hush Tours.

Now, it's a part of family vacations.

"We wanted to kind of experience the roots of where this music comes from and what better way to do it, than to do it with the people who have been part of this culture for many years," Mogenson said.

"From the very beginning we had Grandmaster Flash, Kurtis Blow, Rahiem from the Furious Five," Harris said.

Every tour isn't the same. This one is called "The Birthplace of Hip Hop." The main attractions are graffiti, a lesson in breaking, and other highlights.

"This the beginning right here. This is the place where Hip Hop started. Kool Herc actually lived in this building on the second floor," said Mike C., a Hush tour guide.

It's history told by the history makers.

"I'm from the Hip Hop group, The Fearless Four. The Fearless Four is the first group in Hip Hop history to sign with a major label," Mike C. said.

"I feel privileged that something that crossed my mind, turned into something that people have come to expect when they come here," Harris said.

Hush Tours has been successful for 21 years.

"To know Hush Tours has had over a million people, it just pushes me harder and harder," Mike C. said.

