Up Close: Mayor Adams dives into the cultural impact the music has had for decades.

Up Up Close for 8/13/23: Mayor Adams talks cultural significance of hip hop on its 50th anniversary

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this week's episode of Up Close, we sit down with New York City Mayor Eric Adams to discuss the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

Adams dives into the cultural impact the music has had for decades.

But first, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez talks about his conviction review unit that determines whether individuals have been wrongfully convicted.

We talk about whether those people have had convictions were based on testimony from officers accused of misconduct.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.