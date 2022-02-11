44-year-old man struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 44-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn Thursday night.

Police say the incident happened on Fourth Avenue and Bergen Street in the Boerum Hill section just before 9 p.m.

That's when they say a 44-year-old man was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene.

The victim was crossing Fourth Avenue when he was struck by the dark colored sedan.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.



No arrests have been made.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
