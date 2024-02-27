Police seek driver in Williamsburg hit-and-run crash that left one man dead

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person is dead and a driver is on the run after a hit-and-run crash involving an MTA bus in Brooklyn.

The crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. Monday on the corner of Harrison Avenue and Lorimer Street.

Police say a red Mercedez Benz sedan was headed south on Harrison Avenue when the driver ran a red light. The sedan collided then with an MTA bus.

A Brooklyn man in his 30s was ejected from the sedan. Authorities say he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The driver of the sedan fled the scene.

Officials say the 31-year-old bus driver was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. One of the three passengers on the bus at the time of the crash, a 41-year-old man, was taken to the hospital to be checked on.

Pieces of the sedan, glass, and a busted Citibike kiosk were scattered at the street corner early Tuesday morning.

Police are still searching for the driver of the Mercedes sedan.

