Police seek 2 drivers who fatally struck man in Borough Park before fleeing

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by two cars in Brooklyn Monday night.
Authorities say the man was struck at around 10:30 p.m. at the corner of 37th Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway.
ALSO READ | Uniformed officer allegedly slashed with box cutter while responding to subway station fight
Police say a Honda CR-V hit the 46-year-old while he was crossing the street and then kept going. The victim was then run over by a second car that did not stop.
The two drivers left the scene. Police are now searching for them both.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.