A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by two cars in Brooklyn Monday night.

Police seek 2 drivers who fatally struck man in Borough Park before fleeing

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by two cars in Brooklyn Monday night.

Authorities say the man was struck at around 10:30 p.m. at the corner of 37th Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway.

ALSO READ | Uniformed officer allegedly slashed with box cutter while responding to subway station fight

Uniformed NYPD officer allegedly slashed with box cutter at Bronx subway station Darla Miles has the latest details.

Police say a Honda CR-V hit the 46-year-old while he was crossing the street and then kept going. The victim was then run over by a second car that did not stop.

The two drivers left the scene. Police are now searching for them both.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.