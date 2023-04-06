Derick Waller reports from the scene where a cyclist was hit in the Bronx.

Search for drivers in 2 deadly hit and run incidents in East Harlem, Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for the drivers in two fatal hit-and-run incidents in New York City.

Eyewitnesses along Williamsbridge Road say they saw a police cruiser right behind a pick-up truck that wound up hitting a bicyclist before it kept going.

Thursday morning, police say there does not appear to have been a pursuit, but the investigation is ongoing.

Highway patrol was there checking out the bicycle at Williamsbridge and Pierce Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The 64-year-old bicyclist was pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital, they were struck while in the crosswalk by someone in a white pick-up that never stopped.

"It was pretty devastating. The man's wife and I think children came out. They saw him and it was just really bad, it was really bad," said Selma, an eyewitness.

Hours earlier in East Harlem, 62-year-old Oscar Neives was hit and killed by someone in a gray SUV while in the crosswalk at Third Avenue and East 122nd Street.

It happened just steps away from the victim's home.

He was rushed to Harlem Hospital where he died.

The vehicle fled from the scene and was last seen traveling northbound on 3rd Avenue.

No arrests have been made in either case and the investigation is ongoing.

READ ALSO| 'Swatting' threats target dozens of school districts in New York

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.