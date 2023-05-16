Authorities search for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police and prosecutors are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Jersey City.

It happened on Monday at 2:22 a.m. on Kennedy Boulevard near St. Paul's Avenue.

Jersey City police say they were called about a crash and when they arrived they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the northbound side of the boulevard.

The driver, tentatively identified as a 25-year-old Jersey City man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not yet been released.

So far there is no description of the other vehicle involved.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the case with assistance from the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force and the Jersey City Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: https://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/. All information will be kept confidential.

