Man struck, killed in hit-and-crash in Hamilton Heights; police searching for driver

Police say the incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. when a man was struck by a vehicle at Riverside Drive and West 147th Street in Hamilton Heights.

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in Manhattan Sunday morning.

Police say the incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. when a man was struck by a vehicle at Riverside Drive and West 147th Street in Hamilton Heights.

The vehicle fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

ALSO READ | NYPD releases bodycam of officer hitting woman, mayor defends police

Police did not have a description of the vehicle or any further details about the victim.

An investigation is underway.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.