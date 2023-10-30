Man in critical condition, his scooter stolen after hit-and-run in Claremont section of the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in the Bronx early Monday morning.

The 47-year-old man was riding a scooter in the Claremont section on East 173rd Street shortly after 1 a.m. when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle.

By the time police responded to the scene, someone had stolen the man's scooter.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are looking for the driver who struck the man.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

