Man riding motorized scooter struck and killed in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man died after he was discovered next to his motorized scooter in an apparent hit and run in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn.

The victim was found at East 98th Street and Avenue N just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim, an unidentified man in his 30s, was found lying on the roadway next to his scooter. He was pronounced dead.

He was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was travelling eastbound on Avenue N.

Sources say after the Jeep struck the victim, it struck a tree, a fire hydrant and a parked unoccupied vehicle.

The Jeep operator ditched the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made.

