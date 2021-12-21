Motorcyclist with 'LILITH' license plate wanted in Lower Manhattan hit and run

Investigators released a video of the suspect which shows the bike's license plate reading "LILITH."
Police say on November 18 at 7:40 p.m. an 85-year-old man was crossing Pearl Street when he was hit by the motorcycle and knocked to the ground.
The driver pulled the victim to the side of the road, but then got back on his bike and rode away.
The victim was treated for serious injuries at New York Downtown Hospital.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
