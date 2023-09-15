Woman struck by e-bike driver going wrong way in Murray Hill

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and critically injured by a e-bicyclist going the wrong way who fled the scene Friday morning.

The 59-year-old woman was crossing Second Avenue westbound on 38th Street just after 7:30 a.m.

That's when police say a man on an e-bike, northbound in the wrong direction on Second Avenue, struck her when she stepped onto the street to cross with the signal.

He fled before police arrived.

She was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

ALSO READ | Exclusive video shows workers fighting off thieves during deli robbery

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.