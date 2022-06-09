Video shows 12-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in NYC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11936296" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police have arrested a man who they believe shoved a 52-year-old woman onto subway tracks in the Bronx.

CROTONA PARK EAST, Bronx (WABC) -- A 12-year-old girl crossing a Bronx street between cars was struck by vehicle that fled the scene, and the harrowing incident was caught on camera.It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, on Boone Avenue in the Crotona Park East section.The video shows the girl running out between the parked cars before being struck head on by a dark-colored BMW sedan.The girl rolls onto the hood and roof of the car, with what appears to be a shoe and her cell phone flying into the air.She is then thrown to the ground while the car is still in motion.The driver stopped momentarily, with the victim lying in the roadway, before fleeing the scene.The victim sustained lacerations and bruising throughout her body and was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------