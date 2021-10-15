Woman struck, dragged by bright red van that fled NJ supermarket parking lot

It happened just before 4 p.m. at the Milltown Acme on Ryders Lane, where the 62-year-old victim had just completed her shopping.
Authorities say she was struck and dragged by a van, which then stopped, backed up onto her, and sped off.
The driver drove into the oncoming traffic exit lane, ran the red the light, and fled the area by heading into East Brunswick via Ryders Lane and Tices Lane.
She is currently in the hospital with numerous serious injuries, but she is expected to survive, though with a long recovery ahead of her.
Police release a photo of the van, described as an older bright red utility van, possibly a Ford, with no side windows.
The van was described as having matte black trim and wheels, a heavy duty push bumper or winch on the front, and subdued decals on the upper back panels of the van.
It is very possible that the decals are black subdued American Flag decals 1' x 2' approximate sizing.
Police are hoping someone knows who the van belongs to and where it is kept.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Milltown Police Department at 732-828-1100.
