Video: hit-and-run suspects rob 39-year-old victim twice before fleeing the scene

FOXHURST, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for three people who hit a pedestrian with their car and then robbed him.

Video shows a 39-year-old man walking on East 169th street in the Foxhurst neighborhood of the Bronx when a black 4-door car hit him around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Two people got out of the car and took his belongings before leaving the scene.

Then the suspects came back and went through his pockets before leaving again.

The victim is in critical condition at the hospital.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

