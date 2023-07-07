14-year-old boy riding bike struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in South River, NJ

One person was rushed to the hospital after a cycling accident in South River, New Jersey.

SOUTH RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in New Jersey where a teenager on a bike was struck and run over by a van that kept going.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Whitehead Avenue and Russell Avenue in the tiny village of South River, Middlesex County.

Surveillance video captured the 14-year-old boy crossing the street on his bike as a white van swerved right behind him.

"To watch the vehicle not only hit the kid but go over the kid like it did, it kind of took your breath away," neighbor David Gudzak said.

It was Gudzak's security camera that captured it. He says the victim was clearly alive right in front of the van when the driver decided to hit the gas.

"I have a shot of the kid on his forearms, looking at the van right before it went over him," he said. "And every bit of my hair just stood right up on my arms. And once the van went over the way he was lying on the ground, there was no way in the world he survived."

First responders arrived in minutes, and neighbors watched in horror as they performed CPR on the boy.

"They were trying to revive him, and they couldn't," neighbor Marlene Santos said. "Since they couldn't, they decided to bring him to the hospital."

"They usually have the sirens on when they're rushing someone to the hospital and the sirens weren't on," neighbor Tracy Van Cleaf said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A few hours later, firefighters went about the grim task of hosing the boy's blood off the street.

Gudzak is glad he had cameras to help catch the driver, but he says the video will haunt him forever.

"To see that kid laying in that road before the police came and watching that lifeless body in that road was something I'll never forget for the rest of my life," he said.

Detectives are working to find the driver of the van that hit the teen.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

