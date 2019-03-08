60 years of Barbie: One-day pop-up shop in Manhattan marks milestone

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- Celebrating 60 years of Barbie marks a milestone of female empowerment.Friday morning, ABC's "Grown-ish" star Yara Shahidi flipped the switch at the Empire State Building to turn the lights pink to mark the anniversary.The toy figure was first launched in 1959 at the New York Toy Fair and has overcome many new looks and changes as the years have progressed.To mark the milestone, a Barbie pop-up shop will open for one day only in Manhattan Saturday.Head designer for Barbie Kim Culmone said that there are now more than five body types and 100 combinations of skin and hair textures for each figure.This gives the opportunity for many people to find themselves reflected in the brand today.Becoming more empowered and more reflective of women around the world, Barbie now has had more than 200 careers.The one-day pop up shop in SoHo has Barbies for purchase and fun back drops for photos.The shop will bring out the little girl in everyone while celebrating the special anniversary.Barbie 60th Anniversary Pop-Up Experience opens to the public on Saturday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Skylight Mercer, located at 505 Broadway.----------