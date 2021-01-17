lottery

Mega Millions jackpot $850M for tonight; Powerball up to $730M for Wednesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The current Mega Millions jackpot stands at $850 million with the next drawing tonight.

You can watch the drawing right before Eyewitness News at 11.

On Saturday, the Powerball grand prize went unclaimed yet again, meaning that Wednesday's jackpot grows to $730 million.

The winning numbers on Saturday were:

14, 20,39,65, and 67 with 2 as the Powerball number



14 players will take home a $1 million second place prize, including one ticket that was sold in New York state.

There have now been 35 consecutive drawings without a top prize winner.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:
1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)
3. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, Wisconsin)
4. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
5. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

6. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)
7. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)
8. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

9. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)
10. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE NEWS: Naked man electrocuted during fight on subway tracks
EMBED More News Videos

A naked man was electrocuted after a fight at a subway station in Harlem.



----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestspowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Numbers drawn for $640 million Powerball jackpot
Mega Millions surges to $750M, Powerball jackpot at $640M
Powerball up to $556M for tonight, Mega Millions jackpot grows again
North Carolina COVID-19 nurse wins $1M to start 2021
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters hurt, steakhouse destroyed in multi-alarm blaze
28 arrests, 11 officers hurt in MLK Day protest in NYC
Mets GM admits explicit texts to female reporter: ESPN
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Pfizer denies Cuomo's request to buy vaccines direct for state
Let it all out by calling the 'Just Scream!' hotline
Father arrested after 8-year-old accidentally shoots self in head
Show More
AccuWeather: Breezy blend
Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in NYC to see security scaled back
COVID Live Updates: US to surpass 400K deaths; new variant in California
Man killed by gunshot wound to chest in NYC: Police
Car thief scolds mom for leaving her child in car he stole
More TOP STORIES News