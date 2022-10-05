Revitalization project promises total transformation of Hoboken rail terminal

Officials in New Jersey broke ground on a new development and public infrastructure improvement project near Hoboken's historic train station. Anthony Johnson has the story.

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is good news for commuters who depend on Hoboken's historic train station -- a massive redevelopment project, 15 years in the making, is finally moving forward.

Over the next five years, the project known as Hoboken Connect, promises a total transformation of Hoboken Terminal, including a new bus station and ferry stop, along with office space and retail.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy commemorated the groundbreaking of the revitalization project on Wednesday.

In addition to the new office and retail space, it will bring affordable housing and improvements to public infrastructure. It will weave together the historic edifice with modern amenities.

"Made possible by a combination of vision, tenacity, and public-private synergy, the Hoboken Connect project will serve as a microcosm of all that my Administration is determined to accomplish," Murphy said. "In addition to incorporating environmentally sustainable design features, this long-awaited development will also produce millions of dollars in revenue for both Hoboken and NJ TRANSIT. Just as crucially, this game-changing project will connect New Jerseyans to economic opportunity through affordable housing, public and active transportation options, and thousands of good-paying jobs."

The project also consists of a new bus terminal and better bike and pedestrian access.

Murphy and the New Jersey Legislature committed $176 million during the FY2023 budget agreement to the project.

All improvements will be made utilizing historic preservation guidelines where applicable.

The current terminal opened in 1907 and is showing signs of age from leaks in the roof to decay. Most of the businesses inside the terminal never reopened after Superstorm Sandy.

Hoboken Connect had been in development for 15 years. It will bring some 10,000 construction jobs when it is built and provide some 15,000 permanent jobs in and around the terminal.

"Modernizing our transit infrastructure is a cornerstone of building sustainable communities that will pay dividends for generations to come," said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. "This project is an example of how the public and private sectors can come together to make our cities more walkable and transit oriented as we continue to limit our impact on climate change."

The project touts a European market where commuters can relax, eat and take a break from their hectic commute.

