Man walking home from work struck and killed in Suffolk County; driver sought

HOLBROOK, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in Suffolk County.

It happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday November 19.

Investigators say 59-year-old Alan Lepre was walking home from work when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue.

Lepre, of Holbrook, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver fled.

Detectives say the striking vehicle was a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, model year 2016 or newer, and they are working to find the owner.

They say the SUV was likely damaged on the right front side.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS; by using the groups's mobile app, which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play (search P3 Tips); or by submitting tips online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential and can be submitted anonymously.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

