Fifth Avenue closed to traffic for final week of Holiday Open Streets

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- With a travel advisory issued in light of the storms set to impact the Tri-State area Sunday night into Monday, many are expected to take advantage of what New York City officials are calling the biggest holiday extravaganza in city.

Sunday marks the final day of the Holiday Open Streets program, kicking off at noon through 6 p.m.

The annual tradition will see Fifth Avenue closed to traffic from 48th to 59th streets, allowing visitors to take in the festive experience of live music, iconic holiday windows, entertainment, and plenty of food vendors.

Those attending are encouraged to take public transportation.

City leaders are closely monitoring the impending storm, and the Office of Emergency Management is coordinating with city agencies along with utilities to fix any disruptions, and to respond quickly to any incidents.

Mayor Eric Adams is urging New Yorkers to be alert and stay prepared as coastal flooding is expected.

Leaders are also encouraging everyone to sign up for Notify NYC for real-time updates in light of the storm.

