Last-minute holiday shoppers hit 125th Street in Harlem on the night before Christmas

HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- With only hours left until Christmas morning, many shoppers are rushing to get last-minute gifts.

"Christmas snuck up on me, I was like oh my god it's already on Monday," said Ella Muamba, a shopper.

In Harlem, 125th Street was bustling Sunday with Christmas cheer. There is something for everyone on 125th Street from big familiar retailers to street vendors.

Some shoppers were even able to find last-minute deals.

Most stores on 125th Street in Harlem will close for the holiday by 8 p.m.

For a list of stores open on Christmas Day, click here.

