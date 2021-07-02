July 4th holiday travel could break pre-pandemic records

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10851239" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes discussed plans for security on July 4, especially regarding the city's fireworks.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10817618" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At Jones Beach State Park on Long Island, the show will begin at 9:30 p.m.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Between road trips and plane rides, this holiday weekend is expected to be busier than even before the COVID pandemic.Chris Ladonia is headed on a weekend getaway to Wildwood from Connecticut."Beach, pool, relaxing ... chasing around kids ... not sure how much relaxing that's going to be," Ladonia said.It was a little bit wet Thursday with traffic near the George Washington Bridge, but Ladonia says it wasn't that bad.But traffic could get worse. AAA estimates of the 47.7 million Americans that are traveling between July 1 through July 5, 43.6 million people will hit the roads.That's a 5% increase from 2019, and the busiest travel period since the pandemic started."I think everyone is eager to do something," said Zina Fernandez who is traveling from Massachusetts.This is Fernandez's first family vacation in more than a year. She's making a 16-hour drive from Massachusetts to South Carolina with kids in tow."We have books, we have tablets -- everything they need," Fernandez said.Drivers on the other hand may feel a little pain at the pump"The national average s $3.09 and we expect it to increase ahead of the holiday weekend," a AAA spokesperson said.Airports will also be busy this holiday weekend. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey expect more than a million passengers to fly out of the area."July 1st is going to be the busiest day since COVID started, and it will only have that record for four days because July 5th is going to break it," United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said.Whether you are flying or hitting the roads, you are urged to pack your patience and leave extra time for traffic.----------