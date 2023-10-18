Police seek suspects accused of shooting man in Queens home invasion robbery

When the man answered a knock on his door, the suspects pushed their way into the home and shot him, authorities said.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- One man was shot during a home invasion robbery in Queens Wednesday morning.

Officials say four suspects knocked on the door of the victim's 62nd Avenue home just before 5:40 a.m.

When the victim answered, the suspects pushed their way in and shot the man, authorities said.

The victim was struck in his chest and right arm. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the four suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan.

Police have not confirmed any arrests.

