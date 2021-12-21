7 on your side investigation

NYC transitioning homeless from hotels to traditional shelters

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC transitioning homeless from hotels to traditional shelters

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Even before the pandemic started, the homelessness problem in New York City was the worst it has been since the Great Depression.

As the numbers of homeless men and women continue to increase along with positive COVID cases, the city is working to transition them out of temporary hotel shelters and back into traditional shelters.

When COVID first hit, the city turned hotels into housing to keep people at a safe distance.

It was a $600 million plan to house men, women and families at more than 60 different hotels.

More 7 On Your Side Investigates | Truck driver shortage could mean holiday package delays
EMBED More News Videos

With just a few weeks until Christmas, a lack of truck drivers could mean a delay in holiday packages. Dan Krauth reports with the latest.


Now, they're in the process of working to move some of them from private rooms and back into congregate shelters with multiple people in one space.

A city spokesperson told WABC they are on track to have no more families with children in commercial hotels by the end of the year, and to reduce the number of hotels in use overall.

They're committed to ending the use of commercial hotels as shelters as part of the city's "Turning the Tide" plan.

"Now we are once again seeing, as rates are rising, many people who are single adults and in shelters are now facing the next phase of the pandemic," said Jacquelyn Simone, of the Coalition for the Homeless. "In congregate dorms as opposed into, ideally, the safety and security of their own housing."

For many shelter residents, it's not about where they're staying, it's about staying put long enough to get back on their feet.

"I hope I get the proper help I need and the services so I can move forward," said Bernadette, a shelter resident who was staying at a hotel shelter in the Bronx before getting moved over the past week.

They say having a consistent address is important,.

"When you're applying for jobs, you have to put down the address of where you're currently at," recently relocated shelter resident Natasha Bryant said. "So God forbid if they change you over, now you've got to go and change your address. And if your mail is going to that old address, you're not getting any of that mail."

More 7 On Your Side Investigates | Cryptocurrency and confusion: What you need to know
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth explains cryptocurrency. Mayor-elect Eric Adams wants to get paid in it, and he wants it taught in schools. But what is it? And what should you watch out for?


While the number of homeless families has gone down, the amount of homeless single men and women has risen since the pandemic start from 16,048 in 2019 to 18,012 this year.

And with the eviction moratorium expiring next month, those numbers could get even higher.

"We are all concerned about what the coming weeks and months means for homelessness and housing insecurity in New York," Simone said. "I hope that the next administration comes in with a greater recognition that housing is the answer to homelessness and treats this crisis like the crisis that it is and with a greater sense of urgency."

----------
DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? Dan Krauth and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW. You can also contact Dan Krauth directly:

Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDan@abc.com

Facebook: DanKrauthReports

Twitter: @ DanKrauthABC7

Instagram: @DanKrauth
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityshelterhotelhomeless7 on your side investigationcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION
Hundreds of NYC homeless relocated after contract dispute
Need a story investigated? Click here!
Truck driver shortage could mean holiday package delays
﻿Crypto: 7 On Your Side Investigates currency and confusion
TOP STORIES
COVID omicron variant symptoms to know
NYC offers $100 booster incentive, opens new testing sites
Near record COVID cases in New Jersey
Mystery donor sends box full of cash to NYC college
Man poses as UPS deliveryman, children zip tied in home invasion
Long Island infant needs a new heart 2 years after sister's transplant
DA asks court to reconsider sentence for Colorado truck driver
Show More
Hundreds of NYC homeless relocated after contract dispute
AccuWeather: Damp start followed by some sun
NY college teacher accused of faking COVID vaccine card to get job
What's closed on Broadway
NYC Mayor-elect Adams postpones inauguration due to rising COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News