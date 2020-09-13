Purple Heart recipient honored with new home after losing leg in Afghanistan

For Army Sgt. Nathan Shumaker and his family of three, his new home is more than just shelter -- it's the gift of accessibility.
The 33-year-old was wounded in combat back in 2010. He said he was injured by a mortar in Afghanistan, and when he woke up about five days later, he was at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and his leg was gone.
While his previous home offered limited accessibility, his new home comes with improved access.
ALSO READ | 4-year-old goes viral recreating famous movie scenes during quarantine
It was all set up by the nonprofit Homes for our Troops.
"They welcomes us with open arms, they didn't shake our hands, they just gave us a hug," Shumaker said. "It feels amazing."
"It's all still surreal, it hasn't hit us yet," his wife said.
The Shumakers' new home is a milestone for the nonprofit. It's the 300th home built and awarded to a wounded warrior.
ALSO READ | Teen saves family of four from burning car in Connecticut
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip