Purple Heart recipient honored with new home after losing leg in Afghanistan

HILLSBORO, Missouri (WABC) -- An Army veteran awarded the Purple Heart for injuries he suffered while serving in Afghanistan is settling into a new home this weekend.

For Army Sgt. Nathan Shumaker and his family of three, his new home is more than just shelter -- it's the gift of accessibility.

The 33-year-old was wounded in combat back in 2010. He said he was injured by a mortar in Afghanistan, and when he woke up about five days later, he was at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and his leg was gone.

While his previous home offered limited accessibility, his new home comes with improved access.

It was all set up by the nonprofit Homes for our Troops.

"They welcomes us with open arms, they didn't shake our hands, they just gave us a hug," Shumaker said. "It feels amazing."

"It's all still surreal, it hasn't hit us yet," his wife said.

The Shumakers' new home is a milestone for the nonprofit. It's the 300th home built and awarded to a wounded warrior.

A brave teenager in Connecticut is credited with saving the lives of a mother and her three young children by pulling them from a burning car.



