Exclusive: Rescuers save horse from drowning at Orchard Beach in the Bronx

ORCHARD BEACH, Bronx (WABC) -- Rescuers jumped into action to save a drowning horse at Orchard Beach on Friday afternoon.

Calls came in after 1 p.m. for reports of a horse stuck in the water.

The horse was being ridden along the shoreline and somehow got stuck in mud up to its chest.

It was stuck in the water for at least 30 minutes.

Exclusive video from NewsCopter 7 showed divers work together to keep the horse's head above water.

Then rescuers were able to get the horse to shore safely where it could then be seen standing on its own.

The horse was taken to a stable nearby, but it's unclear if that is where the horse came from.

