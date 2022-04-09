Former boyfriend of murdered Long Island hospital employee arraigned on murder charges

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Former boyfriend of hospital employee arraigned on murder charges

NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A man was arraigned Saturday on murder charges in the deadly shooting of a Northwell Health worker on Long Island.

Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of ambushing his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33, as she left work in New Hyde Park last week.

Police say in one instance, Hines had essentially stalked Laguerre.

"He immediately came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times," said Nassau County Police Captain Stephen Fitzpatrick.



They say he allegedly had broken into her apartment, and in one instance burned her clothing.
ALSO READ | 60-year-old owner shot in head inside Queens pawn shop

EMBED More News Videos

A 60-year-old employee at a pawn shop in Queens was shot in the head inside the shop Monday afternoon.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new hyde parknassau countycrimehospitalshootingnorthwell health
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck
Heartbroken mother speaks out after teen killed in Bronx shooting
15-year-old arrested in stabbing death of teen near parade
Gas tax cut, housing help: What the new budget means for New Yorkers
AccuWeather: Breezy blend
NJ man stole car, struck 2 pedestrians and stabbed a man
'Dream Prom' boutique held on Long Island
Show More
2 men hospitalized, 1 critical after being shot in building lobby
Landlord says tenant owes $101K, using COVID laws to avoid eviction
Man brandishes knife at jogger after groping her when she passed
Kevin Spacey 'flatly denies' sexual abuse incident with Anthony Rapp
Ukraine's president calls deadly train station strike 'war crime'
More TOP STORIES News