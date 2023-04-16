1 person dead in Queens house fire

One person is dead following an early morning house fire in Queens.

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- One person is dead after a house fire in Queens.

The fire broke out in a two-story private house on 36th Avenue in Bayside just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Dramatic video showed the flames engulfing the home, as firefighters attacked it from all angles.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.