1 person dead in Queens house fire

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- One person is dead after a house fire in Queens.
The fire broke out in a two-story private house on 36th Avenue in Bayside just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
Dramatic video showed the flames engulfing the home, as firefighters attacked it from all angles.
One person was pronounced dead on the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
