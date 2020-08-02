Long Island home destroyed by fire one day after deadly shooting

NORTH AMITYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating a house fire that was the scene of a murder the day before on Long Island.The house fire happened Sunday morning on Somerset Road in North Amityville.Investigators say they can't make a connection between the murder and fire.On Friday, a shooting left a man dead at the same home.Officers responded to the scene after a 911 caller reported a man had been shot, which occurred after an altercation. The shooter then fled the scene.When officers arrived, they found Elbert Wright, 28, of Massapequa, dead from a gunshot wound.The investigation for both incidents are continuing.Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.----------