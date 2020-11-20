NORTH AMITYVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A little boy and a woman were injured in a Suffolk County house fire.
The fire broke out on Ronek Drive in Amityville at around 9 p.m. Thursday.
A 4-year-old boy was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 51-year-old woman was taken to Nassau University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
A third man in the house was not injured.
North Amityville Fire Co. Inc. responded and extinguished the fire, which caused damage to the basement.
Arson Section detectives are investigating.
ALSO READ: 3 men with autism face relocation from longtime Long Island home
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
4-year-old boy, woman injured in North Amityville fire
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News