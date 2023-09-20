2 adults, 2 children rescued from Paterson house fire; 2 dogs killed

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Four people, including a child and baby, were rescued from a two-alarm fire that tore through a home in Paterson.

The residents were trapped on the third floor of the home on Madison Avenue when firefighters arrived just before 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The two adults, an 8-year-old child, and an infant were taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center for evaluation of smoke inhalation.

Sadly, two dogs did not survive the fire.

Thirteen people were left homeless by the blaze in the two-family home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ | How to find out if you have unclaimed money

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.