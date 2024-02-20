Video shows massive fire in Suffolk County home; cause under investigation

SMITHTOWN, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A massive fire ripped through a home in Suffolk County early Tuesday morning.

Video shows flames bellowing from the home on Dorchester Road in Smithtown at around 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters say the blaze started in the garage before spreading to the rest of the home.

It took fire crews over an hour to get the fire under control in below freezing temperatures, officials said.

There is no word on any injuries.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

