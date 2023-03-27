1 firefighter hurt battling West New York, New Jersey house fire

John Del Giorno reports from Newscopter 7 over the fire in West New York, New Jersey.

WEST NEW YORK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 4-alarm fire burned through a home in West New York, New Jersey on Monday.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. on 58th Street between Broadway and Park Avenue.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene and noted that it appeared the fire either started in the garage or driveway of the home and then spread up through the first and second floors of the building.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

