Housing Works annual Design on a Dime charity event kicks off Thursday

Housing Works fundraiser 'Design on a Dime' works with top intrerior designers for a good cause.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Some of the best interior designers in the country will flaunt their talents at Housing Works' Design on a Dime charity event.

It's all hands on deck here at the Metropolitan Pavillon in Chelsea as interior designs get ready for the sale off all sales

Designers will create over 50 vignettes filled with home decor, furniture and art all sold at a discount to benefit Housing Works.

"We did the first one at our Gramercy thrift store with five designers and it grew every year from there," Housing Works President Matthew Bernado said.

Now dozens take part in this event where all of this including that odd but amazing piece you can't live without is all for sale some treasures are 80% off the original price.

Each designer is given an 8-by-10 square foot vignette and fills it with donated items from high-end vendors.

"One of the first things I got donated was these gorgeous chandeliers, so I already had this glam look and then Michelle, the designer I admire very much, designed these walls coverings that also have a retro feel," designer Francis Toumbakaris of Francis Interiors said.

Another thing that makes this entire process so fascinating is each designer decides what their space will look like, from the wall coverings to lamp, love seats, piece of pottery and paintings.

"I was influenced by a photo of Paul McCartney and John Lennon sitting holding flowers at an ashram in India and I thought a floral wallpaper would incapsulate that," designer Rayman Boozer of Apartment 48 said.

Housing Works' mission is to provide healthcare and housing for New Yorkers living with HIV and other chronic illnesses.

The charity event raises money that would directly help homeless individuals and those who need medical care.

Those interested in attending the 18th annual Design on a Dime opening night can purchase exclusive VIP tickets to have a first look at the exhibit Thursday April 20.

The vignettes will be on display to the public at the Metropolitan Pavilion on W 18th Street April 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

