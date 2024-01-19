Snow totals across NYC, NY, NJ and CT from the winter storm on January 19, 2024

How much snow did you get? Totals from New York City, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Another winter storm brought some snow to New York City and the Tri-State on Friday.

Less than an inch of snow had fallen in New York City and points north and west as of 1:00 p.m., but shovels are breaking out the further south you go in New Jersey.

Click here to share your snow totals and photos with us.

Here are the latest reports from the National Weather Service:

NEW JERSEY

...Atlantic County...

Hammonton 2.0 in 1254 PM 01/19 Public

Mullica Twp 1.7 in 1140 AM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Atlantic City International 1.3 in 0100 PM 01/19 ASOS

Somers Point 1.0 in 0800 AM 01/19 Cocorahs

...Burlington County...

Marlton 3.3 in 0100 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

1 NNE Rancocas 2.9 in 1250 PM 01/19 NWS Employee

Mount Holly WFO 2.9 in 0100 PM 01/19 Official NWS Obs

Columbus 2.5 in 1210 PM 01/19 Public

2 NW South Jersey Regional A 2.2 in 1150 AM 01/19 NWS Employee

Westampton Twp 2.1 in 1100 AM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Leisuretowne 2.1 in 1240 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Browns Mills 1.0 in 1000 AM 01/19 Public

...Camden County...

Cherry Hill 4.0 in 1258 PM 01/19 Public

Haddon Township 3.7 in 0100 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Lindenwold 3.4 in 1235 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

1 NNE Stratford 3.3 in 0120 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Greentree 3.1 in 0100 PM 01/19 NWS Employee

Blackwood 2.5 in 0110 PM 01/19 Public

...Cape May County...

Seaville 1.0 in 1020 AM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Cape May Court House 0.8 in 1030 AM 01/19 Trained Spotter

...Cumberland County...

1 S Newfield 1.5 in 1130 AM 01/19 Trained Spotter

...Gloucester County...

Woodbury 4.0 in 1245 PM 01/19 Public

Paulsboro 3.3 in 0109 PM 01/19 Public

West Deptford Twp 3.0 in 1200 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

...Hunterdon County...

Flemington 1.0 in 1145 AM 01/19 Trained Spotter

...Mercer County...

Lawrenceville 3.3 in 0115 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Woodsville 2.8 in 1230 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Trenton Mercer Airport 2.8 in 0100 PM 01/19 ASOS

1 NNE Hamilton Square 2.6 in 1230 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

1 N North Princeton 2.3 in 1110 AM 01/19 Trained Spotter

1 SSE West Windsor Twp. 1.7 in 1130 AM 01/19 Trained Spotter

...Middlesex County...

South River 2.3 in 1245 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Edison 2.3 in 0130 PM 01/19 Newspaper

Cranbury 2.1 in 1145 AM 01/19 Other Federal

...Monmouth County...

1 SSW Freehold 3.0 in 0100 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

1 E Perrineville 3.0 in 0130 PM 01/19 Public

1 SW Howell 2.2 in 1243 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Freehold 2.1 in 1228 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Manasquan 1.3 in 1030 AM 01/19 CO-OP Observer

...Ocean County...

Whiting 2.3 in 1236 PM 01/19 Public

2 ESE Ramtown 2.0 in 1245 PM 01/19 Public

Barnegat Twp 1.1 in 1200 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

1 SSE Stafford Twp. 1.0 in 1245 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Little Egg Harbor Twp 1.0 in 0100 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Surf City 0.5 in 1244 PM 01/19 Public

...Somerset County...

Kendall Park 2.5 in 0110 PM 01/19 Public

...Sussex County...

4 WSW Wantage Twp 1.3 in 1200 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

...Warren County...

1 NNW Stewartsville 1.3 in 1245 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Blairstown 0.7 in 1130 AM 01/19 Public

Eyewitness News viewers share their snow photos

1 of 22 Eyewitness News viewer photos from the storm on January 15-16, 2024

----------

