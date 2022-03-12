How much snow fell in NYC and the Tri-State area after winter storm

While the steadiest precipitation has shifted to New England, another batch of snow could bring occasional light snow during the rest of the afternoon that could lead to additional accumulation.
That along with 40-50 mph winds and falling temperatures could make for treacherous travel into the evening.
Here are the latest snowfall reports from the National Weather Service:
CONNECTICUT
Fairfield County
4 NNW New Fairfield 5.3 in 0730 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter
3 ENE New Fairfield 3.4 in 0512 PM 03/09 Public
Newtown 2.6 in 0415 PM 03/09 Amateur Radio
3 WSW Shelton 2.2 in 0805 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter
Norwalk 2.0 in 0520 PM 03/09 Public
Bridgeport Airport 1.4 in 0700 PM 03/09 Official NWS Obs
New Haven County
3 ENE Ansonia 3.0 in 0430 PM 03/09 Public
Hamden 1.5 in 0800 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter
Guilford 0.8 in 0330 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter
3 E Branford 0.5 in 0240 PM 03/09 Public
NEW JERSEY
Bergen County
2 NNE Franklin Lakes 1.9 in 0410 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter
Ridgewood 1.0 in 0530 PM 03/09 Public
1 WSW Wallington 0.8 in 0440 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter
Essex County
West Orange 2.0 in 0700 PM 03/09 Public
West Caldwell 2.0 in 0725 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter
1 NNE Livingston 1.2 in 0700 PM 03/09 Public
Livingston 0.4 in 0245 PM 03/09 Public
Hudson County
Harrison 0.5 in 0300 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter
Hunterdon County
Flemington 2.5 in 1113 AM 03/12 Trained Spotter
Readington Twp 2.3 in 1230 PM 03/12 Trained Spotter
Middlesex County
North Brunswick 0.6 in 0143 PM 03/12 Trained Spotter
Morris County
Lake Hopatcong 3.1 in 0143 PM 03/12 Trained Spotter
Butler 2.0 in 0121 PM 03/12 Public
Budd Lake 1.5 in 1031 AM 03/12 Public
Rockaway 0.5 in 0144 PM 03/12 Public
Passaic County
Wayne 1.3 in 0800 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter
Somerset County
Warren 2.7 in 1253 PM 03/12 Public
Bridgewater 2.0 in 0105 PM 03/12 Trained Spotter
Branchburg Twp 1.5 in 0103 PM 03/12 Public
Sussex County
1 S Hardyston Twp 4.6 in 0135 PM 03/12 Cocorahs
Wantage Twp 4.2 in 0121 PM 03/12 Trained Spotter
Highland Lakes 3.8 in 1201 PM 03/12 Trained Spotter
Andover 3.7 in 0128 PM 03/12 Trained Spotter
4 WSW Wantage Twp 3.1 in 1216 PM 03/12 Trained Spotter
Franklin 2.5 in 1258 PM 03/12 Public
Union County
Newark Airport 0.5 in 0700 PM 03/09 Official NWS Obs
Warren County
Oxford 5.0 in 0114 PM 03/12 Public
Stewartsville 3.9 in 1248 PM 03/12 Trained Spotter
Blairstown 3.2 in 1249 PM 03/12 Cocorahs
NEW YORK
Bronx County
1 SSW Parkchester 0.7 in 0345 PM 03/09 Broadcast Media
Nassau County
Manhasset Hills 1.3 in 0249 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter
New York County
Central Park 0.4 in 0700 PM 03/09 Official NWS Obs
Orange County
Middletown 5.0 in 0630 PM 03/09 Fire Dept/Rescue
Pine Bush 4.8 in 0715 PM 03/09 Public
Gardnertown 4.0 in 0520 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter
Warwick 3.8 in 0500 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter
2 SSW Stewart Airport 3.7 in 0720 PM 03/09 Public
Chester 3.4 in 0720 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter
4 SSW Middletown 3.0 in 0225 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter
1 WNW Monroe 3.0 in 0405 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter
Putnam County
3 N Putnam Valley 2.6 in 0425 PM 03/09 Broadcast Media
Queens County
NYC/La Guardia 0.9 in 0700 PM 03/09 Official NWS Obs
Little Neck 0.5 in 0200 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter
NYC/JFK 0.2 in 0700 PM 03/09 Official NWS Obs
Rockland County
Chestnut Ridge 1.5 in 0445 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter
1 NW Stony Point 1.5 in 0445 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter
1 W New Square 1.3 in 0330 PM 03/09 Public
Suffolk County
Miller Place 2.1 in 0340 PM 03/09 Public
Wading River 2.0 in 1210 PM 03/09 NWS Employee
1 N Smithtown 1.9 in 0315 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter
1 SSW Ridge 1.9 in 0415 PM 03/09 NWS Employee
Centereach 1.6 in 1140 AM 03/09 NWS Employee
Islip Airport 1.6 in 0700 PM 03/09 Official NWS Obs
1 WNW Sound Beach 1.5 in 0300 PM 03/09 NWS Employee
Upton 1.3 in 0100 PM 03/09 Official NWS Obs
Orient 0.5 in 0200 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter
Westchester County
North Castle 2.9 in 0500 PM 03/09 Public
Somers 2.2 in 0644 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter
