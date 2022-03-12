How much snow fell in NYC and the Tri-State area after winter storm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11646318" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Snow continues to fall across the Tri-State, but for how much longer and what's next? Jeff Smith has an update.

Here are the latest snowfall reports from the National Weather Service:

CONNECTICUT

NEW JERSEY

NEW YORK

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A potent late-winter storm brought rain and several inches of snow across parts of the New York City Tri-State on Saturday.While the steadiest precipitation has shifted to New England, another batch of snow could bring occasional light snow during the rest of the afternoon that could lead to additional accumulation.That along with 40-50 mph winds and falling temperatures could make for treacherous travel into the evening.4 NNW New Fairfield 5.3 in 0730 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter3 ENE New Fairfield 3.4 in 0512 PM 03/09 PublicNewtown 2.6 in 0415 PM 03/09 Amateur Radio3 WSW Shelton 2.2 in 0805 PM 03/09 Trained SpotterNorwalk 2.0 in 0520 PM 03/09 PublicBridgeport Airport 1.4 in 0700 PM 03/09 Official NWS Obs3 ENE Ansonia 3.0 in 0430 PM 03/09 PublicHamden 1.5 in 0800 PM 03/09 Trained SpotterGuilford 0.8 in 0330 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter3 E Branford 0.5 in 0240 PM 03/09 Public2 NNE Franklin Lakes 1.9 in 0410 PM 03/09 Trained SpotterRidgewood 1.0 in 0530 PM 03/09 Public1 WSW Wallington 0.8 in 0440 PM 03/09 Trained SpotterWest Orange 2.0 in 0700 PM 03/09 PublicWest Caldwell 2.0 in 0725 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter1 NNE Livingston 1.2 in 0700 PM 03/09 PublicLivingston 0.4 in 0245 PM 03/09 PublicHarrison 0.5 in 0300 PM 03/09 Trained SpotterFlemington 2.5 in 1113 AM 03/12 Trained SpotterReadington Twp 2.3 in 1230 PM 03/12 Trained SpotterNorth Brunswick 0.6 in 0143 PM 03/12 Trained SpotterLake Hopatcong 3.1 in 0143 PM 03/12 Trained SpotterButler 2.0 in 0121 PM 03/12 PublicBudd Lake 1.5 in 1031 AM 03/12 PublicRockaway 0.5 in 0144 PM 03/12 PublicWayne 1.3 in 0800 PM 03/09 Trained SpotterWarren 2.7 in 1253 PM 03/12 PublicBridgewater 2.0 in 0105 PM 03/12 Trained SpotterBranchburg Twp 1.5 in 0103 PM 03/12 Public1 S Hardyston Twp 4.6 in 0135 PM 03/12 CocorahsWantage Twp 4.2 in 0121 PM 03/12 Trained SpotterHighland Lakes 3.8 in 1201 PM 03/12 Trained SpotterAndover 3.7 in 0128 PM 03/12 Trained Spotter4 WSW Wantage Twp 3.1 in 1216 PM 03/12 Trained SpotterFranklin 2.5 in 1258 PM 03/12 PublicNewark Airport 0.5 in 0700 PM 03/09 Official NWS ObsOxford 5.0 in 0114 PM 03/12 PublicStewartsville 3.9 in 1248 PM 03/12 Trained SpotterBlairstown 3.2 in 1249 PM 03/12 Cocorahs1 SSW Parkchester 0.7 in 0345 PM 03/09 Broadcast MediaManhasset Hills 1.3 in 0249 PM 03/09 Trained SpotterCentral Park 0.4 in 0700 PM 03/09 Official NWS ObsMiddletown 5.0 in 0630 PM 03/09 Fire Dept/RescuePine Bush 4.8 in 0715 PM 03/09 PublicGardnertown 4.0 in 0520 PM 03/09 Trained SpotterWarwick 3.8 in 0500 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter2 SSW Stewart Airport 3.7 in 0720 PM 03/09 PublicChester 3.4 in 0720 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter4 SSW Middletown 3.0 in 0225 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter1 WNW Monroe 3.0 in 0405 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter3 N Putnam Valley 2.6 in 0425 PM 03/09 Broadcast MediaNYC/La Guardia 0.9 in 0700 PM 03/09 Official NWS ObsLittle Neck 0.5 in 0200 PM 03/09 Trained SpotterNYC/JFK 0.2 in 0700 PM 03/09 Official NWS ObsChestnut Ridge 1.5 in 0445 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter1 NW Stony Point 1.5 in 0445 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter1 W New Square 1.3 in 0330 PM 03/09 PublicMiller Place 2.1 in 0340 PM 03/09 PublicWading River 2.0 in 1210 PM 03/09 NWS Employee1 N Smithtown 1.9 in 0315 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter1 SSW Ridge 1.9 in 0415 PM 03/09 NWS EmployeeCentereach 1.6 in 1140 AM 03/09 NWS EmployeeIslip Airport 1.6 in 0700 PM 03/09 Official NWS Obs1 WNW Sound Beach 1.5 in 0300 PM 03/09 NWS EmployeeUpton 1.3 in 0100 PM 03/09 Official NWS ObsOrient 0.5 in 0200 PM 03/09 Trained SpotterNorth Castle 2.9 in 0500 PM 03/09 PublicSomers 2.2 in 0644 PM 03/09 Trained Spotter----------Sc