Former NYPD Inspector Howard Redmond is expected to surrender Wednesday to face charges.

Former NYPD inspector to surrender in de Blasio security detail probe

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Former NYPD Inspector Howard Redmond is expected to surrender Wednesday to face charges stemming from ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio's misuse of his security detail.

He is set to report to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office for a 2:15 p.m. arraignment.

Redmond was referred to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office from the city Department of Investigation two years ago during a probe of the then-mayor's use of his security for trips during his ill-fated 2019 presidential run, among other uses.

DOI believed Redmond took extraordinary steps to obstruct the probe.

Redmond, the former head of the NYPD executive protection unit, was recently dismissed from the department.

The former mayor has been under fire in recent months for his presidential run expenses. In June, he was fined nearly $475,000 by the city's conflicts of interest board, in its largest-ever fine.

At the time of its investigation, DOI concluded de Blasio's son, Dante, used his security detail as a "concierge service."

