Body of 8-year-old girl recovered after drowning in Hudson River

By Eyewitness News
EAST KINGSTON, New York (WABC) -- The body of an 8-year-old girl who drowned in the Hudson River in New York has been recovered.

Police say the young girl was swimming with family members near the Sojourner Truth Ulster Landing Park in East Kingston on Monday night.

They say the girl was swept under the water and didn't resurface.

Marine units, dive teams and aviation looked for the girl, but the search was called off due to darkness.

Early this Tuesday morning, the search for the girl resumed and her body was found.


