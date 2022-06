Human remains found in basement of Queens home; police arrest homeowner's son

EMBED >More News Videos Three members of the same family were killed in a fast-moving fire in Queens.

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

LAURELTON, Queens (WABC) -- A man cleaning out his basement in Queens made a disturbing discovery Saturday afternoon.Police say a homeowner discovered human remains in a plastic bag inside his home in Laurelton.Officers responded to the scene just before 3 p.m.They took the homeowner's 30-year-old son into custody.The Medical Examiner's Officer will determine the victim's cause of death.There's no word yet on the identity of the victim.The investigation remains ongoing.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.