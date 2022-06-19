Human remains found in basement of Queens home; police arrest homeowner's son

By Eyewitness News
LAURELTON, Queens (WABC) -- A man cleaning out his basement in Queens made a disturbing discovery Saturday afternoon.

Police say a homeowner discovered human remains in a plastic bag inside his home in Laurelton.

Officers responded to the scene just before 3 p.m.

They took the homeowner's 30-year-old son into custody.

The Medical Examiner's Officer will determine the victim's cause of death.

There's no word yet on the identity of the victim.

The investigation remains ongoing.


