Human remains found in basement of Queens home; police arrest homeowner's son

Police say a homeowner discovered human remains in a plastic bag inside his home in Laurelton.
Officers responded to the scene just before 3 p.m.
They took the homeowner's 30-year-old son into custody.
ALSO READ | Three members of the same family killed in Queens fire
The Medical Examiner's Officer will determine the victim's cause of death.
There's no word yet on the identity of the victim.
The investigation remains ongoing.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube