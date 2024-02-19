Investigation underway after human leg found on subway tracks in the Bronx

Investigators are trying to figure out who the leg belongs to and how it got onto the tracks.

Investigators are trying to figure out who the leg belongs to and how it got onto the tracks.

Investigators are trying to figure out who the leg belongs to and how it got onto the tracks.

Investigators are trying to figure out who the leg belongs to and how it got onto the tracks.

WEST CONCOURSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered on subway tracks in the Bronx.

Police say a human leg was found Saturday afternoon along the northbound No. 4 line between 167th and 170th streets.

Investigators are now trying to figure out whose leg it is and how it got there.

The leg has been turned over the the medical examiner.

ALSO READ | 74-year-old woman dies after being hit by falling bricks from brownstone in Brooklyn

Jim Dolan has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.