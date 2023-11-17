Human torso found on Breezy Point Beach in Queens

BREEZY POINT, Queens (WABC) -- Investigators discovered a human torso along Breezy Point Beach Friday afternoon, police say.

Just before 12:30 p.m., officers discovered an unidentified human torso with legs attached laying on the sand in Queens.

EMS responded and pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, and the identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.

The investigation is ongoing.

