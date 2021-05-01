1 dog killed, woman injured in Bronx 2-alarm house fire

By Eyewitness News
1 dog killed, woman injured in Bronx 2-alarm house fire

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- A dog was killed, and a woman was injured when a fire broke out at a Bronx home Friday night.

FDNY members responded to Hunts Point Avenue for reports of a house fire with residents trapped inside.

Officials say the two-story fire began in the kitchen on the first floor of a two-story private home around 6:30 p.m.

They say first responders were met with thick black smoke pushing out through the front door with fire out the window of both floors in the rear of the house.

Citizen App video showed heavy flames spewing from the windows.
Officials say the two-story fire began in the kitchen on the first floor of a two-story private home on Hunts Point Avenue around 6:30 p.m.



Firefighters navigated high heat and black-out conditions on the upper floors and were able to find the female resident following a search of the upper bedrooms.

The woman was taken to Lincoln Hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Unfortunately, officials say one dog died in the fire. The FDNY was able to rescue a cat.

Fire marshals continue to investigate the cause of the fire.


