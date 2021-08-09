Tropical Storm Henri: Hurricane watches issued for Long Island, CT coasts

Tropical Storm Henri

Tropical Depression Fred

Hurricane Grace

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On the 30th anniversary of the last hurricane to make a direct hit on New England, the region warily braced Thursday for Tropical Storm Henri as it gathered strength and headed for the northeastern U.S.Hurricane Watches have been issued for Long Island from Fire Island Inlet eastward and from Port Jefferson Harbor eastward, and from New Haven, Connecticut, eastward to Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts, including Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard, and Block Island through Monday morning.Henri is expected to become a hurricane offshore late Friday or early Saturday along a path that will likely take it parallel to the East Coast.Its center is forecast to approach parts of Connecticut, Rhode Island, Cape Cod and the islands of Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard by Monday.We are confident that the storm will send big waves to our beaches here in the Tri-State area, and depending on how close the storm passes, possibly strong wind and heavy rain to eastern Long Island on Sunday.The most likely scenario is for Henri to approach southeastern New England on Sunday, possibly making a landfall over Cape Cod. In that case, heavy rain and tropical storm force winds (39mph+) could extend into eastern Long Island at some point on Sunday.There is still a possibility that the storm tracks farther west, with a wider swath of our area experiencing strong wind and heavy rainfall.New York City has about a 20% chance of tropical storm force winds, but that probability ramps up to 60% at Montauk, illustrating how the threat increases markedly as you head east.Either way, our beaches will experience rough surf, strong rip currents, and even some coastal flooding this weekend.Also, be aware that even small changes in the track of Henri could have a big impact on our local weather as we head into Sunday, so stay tuned to Eyewitness News and ABC7NY as we continue to update the AccuWeather Forecast over the next few days.New Englanders had to begin thinking about Henri even as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred lashed the region, unleashing drenching rains that stranded drivers as floodwaters swamped their vehicles.The remnants of tropical storm Fred moved into the Northeast, and brought tornado warnings after weakening to a depression and spawning several apparent tornadoes in Georgia and North Carolina.The system moved north and east, through Pennsylvania and New Jersey and past the New York City area, during the overnight hours into Thursday.Tornado warnings were issued in at least ten counties as the fast-moving remnants of Fred pushed through toward New England.One death was reported as a result of Fred: a Las Vegas man whose car hydroplaned near Panama City, Florida, Monday night and overturned into a water-filled ditch, the Florida Highway Patrol said.Fewer than 30,000 customers were without power in Florida and Georgia after the storm crashed ashore late Monday afternoon near Cape San Blas in the Florida Panhandle. Emergency crews were repairing downed power lines and clearing toppled trees in Fred's aftermath. Some schools and colleges in Florida, Alabama and Georgia canceled Tuesday's in-person classes due to the storm.Hurricane Grace struck Mexico's Caribbean coast just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum on Thursday, tearing the roofs off some homes, knocking out power to thousands and keeping tourists off white sand beaches as it crossed the Yucatan Peninsula.The push across land weakened the storm, but by evening it was centered back over water - the Gulf of Mexico - and the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it was again regaining strength as it headed for a collision with the Mexican mainland late Friday or early Saturday.The Category 1 storm had already soaked earthquake-damaged Haiti, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands en route to a direct hit on the Riviera Maya, the heart of Mexico's tourism industry. Grace's center struck just south of Tulum with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kmh), according to the Hurricane Center.By nightfall, tropical storm-force winds were back up to 60 mph (95 kph) and rising. It was centered about 350 miles (565 kilometers) east-northeast of Veracruz and was heading west at 15 mph (24 kph).----------