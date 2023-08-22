Extra Time: Latest on pair of devastating natural disasters

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have the latest details on a pair of natural disasters wreaking havoc off to the west.

Hurricane Hilary made landfall in Mexico before hitting California as a tropical storm.

The torrential rain pounded parts of southern California, dropping as much as half of what these locations typically see in a year. That led to some significant flooding and mudslides. The cleanup is just getting underway.

Meanwhile in Maui, President Joe Biden and the First Lady were on the ground Monday evening, touring some of the damage and devastation left behind on the island from devastating wildfires.

They also met with some of the survivors, who have lost almost everything, from their homes to their entire families. Hundreds of people are still unaccounted for.

We have more on where the recovery efforts stand, and how local and federal officials are trying to help.

Here are the major headlines from Monday's show:

Former President Donald Trump's bond set at $200K in Georgia case

Donald Trump's bond has been set at $200,000 ahead of his surrender to authorities in the Georgia case accusing the former president of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss, according to court papers filed Monday.

Floyd Bennett Field to be used to house asylum seekers in Brooklyn

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday that Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn can now be used to house up to 2,500 asylum seekers. The news came the same day New York City began transporting adult men to the new tent shelter on Randall's Island. Both developments come as Mayor Eric Adams says more than 59,000 asylum seekers are currently in the city's care at more than 200 different sites.

