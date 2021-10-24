Weather

CT Gov. Lamont seeks disaster declaration for flooding caused by Ida

EMBED <>More Videos

Lamont seeks disaster declaration for flooding caused by Ida

HARTFORD, Conn. (WABC) -- Gov. Ned Lamont has submitted a request for a major disaster declaration to the Biden administration, seeking federal funds to help Connecticut recover from damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The Sept. 1 storm dumped as much as 8 inches of rain on parts of the state, resulting heavy flooding and an estimated $7.2 million in damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure, Lamont said.

It also resulted in the death of State Police Sgt. Brian Mohl, whose vehicle was swept away in floodwaters.

"The effects from the remnants of Hurricane Ida were of such severity that effective recovery is beyond the capabilities of state and local governments, and as a result, supplemental federal assistance is necessary," Lamont wrote Friday in a letter to the president.

Lamont's request would allow homeowners in Fairfield and New London counties, as well residents of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the Mohegan Tribal Nation, to receive federal reimbursements for the costs of uninsured damage to their housing and personal property.

According to Lamont's request, just 8% of damaged homes in New London County and 23% in Fairfield County had flood insurance.

The proposed declaration also would allow municipalities in Fairfield and Middlesex counties to receive up to 75% federal reimbursement of the costs of uninsured damage to roads and other infrastructure, as well as costs for emergency response.

The governor's office said public assistance damage assessments in Litchfield, New Haven and New London counties have not been completed and his request could be updated.

MORE NEWS: NYC union group demands $500 payments for vaccinated workers
EMBED More News Videos

An umbrella group representing public employees in the New York City, is demanding $500 payments for workers who already got the COVID vaccine.



----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherconnecticuthurricane idaned lamontdisaster reliefdisasterstorm damage
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News