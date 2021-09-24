Weather

NJ holds virtual town hall on preventing Ida-like flood damage

EMBED <>More Videos

New Jersey holds virtual town hall on preventing Ida-like flood damage

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy held a virtual town hall Friday with state and federal officials to outline ways to get help to residents in the wake of Ida's historic flooding, which killed at least 30 people and led to federal disaster declarations in 12 counties.

"It's not a matter of if the next devastating storms hits, it's about when," Murphy said.

That sentiment has become a stark reality after record setting rain this summer.

"I urge everyone to look into purchasing a flood insurance policy," Murphy said. "Where it rains, it can flood, and it's best to prepare for the future."

RELATED | Benefit concert featuring Los Lobos raises money for Millburn residents ravaged by Ida
EMBED More News Videos

A New Jersey community ravaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ida attempted to heal and rebuild their lives through a fundraising event Thursday.


Flood insurance can be expensive, however, and this summer has also brought up the topic of housing inequality -- especially when it comes to lower income families and people of color

"Starting at the top of the federal government, there were opportunities offered to white families that weren't offered to families of color," said Adam Gordon, executive director of the Fair Share Housing Center. "As a result, a lot of the most desirable neighborhoods, which even before climate change accelerated, were often those homes not near harm's way, not near a flood plain, or on higher ground."

In particular, according to analysis done by NRP, homes sold by the Department of Housing and Urban Development are disproportionality located in flood plains

New Jersey was one of the states with higher numbers, NPR found, with about 7% of homes sold by HUD located in flood plains compared to .1% percent non-HUD homes that were sold between 2017 and 2020.

But there are ways the potential buyers can avoid buying a home in a flood zone.

RELATED | FEMA representatives meet with residents in Paterson after Ida damage
EMBED More News Videos

FEMA representatives were on hand for Paterson residents who suffered property damage and loss from Hurricane Ida.


"There's a lot of now-publicly available information about flood risk," Gordon said. "There's websites where you can look at flood risk. I've seen recently sites like Redfin have started to add that information."

It's also recommended that potential buyers ask their real estate agent any additional flood related questions.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertrentonnew jerseyhurricane idathunderstormfloodingstormweatherstorm damageflash floodingsevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Machete attack at NJ Walmart leaves man injured
8 unvaccinated NYPD officers hospitalized with COVID-19
59th New York Film Festival gets underway in NYC
Gabby Petito case exposes racial disparities with missing persons
'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams died of overdose, autopsy finds
'The View' hosts test positive for COVID moments before VP interview
NYC schools prepare for possible teacher, staff shortages Monday
Show More
AccuWeather: A pleasant weekend
Driveway vigil planned for Gabby Petito, funeral details released
Laundrie still missing after arrest warrant issued in Petito case
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
Royal Surprise: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit NYC school
More TOP STORIES News