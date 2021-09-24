NJ holds virtual town hall on preventing Ida-like flood damage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11042755" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A New Jersey community ravaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ida attempted to heal and rebuild their lives through a fundraising event Thursday.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy held a virtual town hall Friday with state and federal officials to outline ways to get help to residents in the wake of Ida's historic flooding, which killed at least 30 people and led to federal disaster declarations in 12 counties."It's not a matter of if the next devastating storms hits, it's about when," Murphy said.That sentiment has become a stark reality after record setting rain this summer."I urge everyone to look into purchasing a flood insurance policy," Murphy said. "Where it rains, it can flood, and it's best to prepare for the future."Flood insurance can be expensive, however, and this summer has also brought up the topic of housing inequality -- especially when it comes to lower income families and people of color"Starting at the top of the federal government, there were opportunities offered to white families that weren't offered to families of color," said Adam Gordon, executive director of the Fair Share Housing Center. "As a result, a lot of the most desirable neighborhoods, which even before climate change accelerated, were often those homes not near harm's way, not near a flood plain, or on higher ground."In particular, according to analysis done by NRP, homes sold by the Department of Housing and Urban Development are disproportionality located in flood plainsNew Jersey was one of the states with higher numbers, NPR found, with about 7% of homes sold by HUD located in flood plains compared to .1% percent non-HUD homes that were sold between 2017 and 2020.But there are ways the potential buyers can avoid buying a home in a flood zone."There's a lot of now-publicly available information about flood risk," Gordon said. "There's websites where you can look at flood risk. I've seen recently sites like Redfin have started to add that information."It's also recommended that potential buyers ask their real estate agent any additional flood related questions.----------